Fitness in the time of pandemic: Gyms, others go online

Co-owner Jessica Anderson said it was a difficult decision since so many people turn to physical activity to cope with the stress of the pandemic, but with runs that draw 60 to 120 or more people, it was the right thing to do.

“People are meeting in smaller groups on their own,” she said. “I didn’t want to be responsible for those.”

USA Cycling on Wednesday canceled all sanctioned events through May 3 and urged athletes to forego group rides.

“It is evolving so quickly. All we can see is what’s happening overseas,” Jackie Hering, a professional triathlete and coach from Cottage Grove, said while riding a stationary bike in her basement. “Anything we can do to potentially prevent getting ourselves into that situation is worth doing.”

Health officials point out Wisconsin’s moratorium on gatherings of 10 or more people applies even to outside activities.

“While it may seem that it would be harmless since they’re outdoors, anyone with the virus — even if they’re asymptomatic — could sneeze, cough, or touch someone and spread it,” said Jennifer Miller, spokeswoman for the Department of Health Services.

“If it was a pack of ten or fewer and they rode six feet apart, maybe,” Miller said. “We certainly don’t want to discourage exercise, but during the health crisis, common sense needs to be the order of the day.”

