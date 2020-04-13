First UW Hospital COVID-19 patients treated with plasma from recovered donors

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"We’ve been sitting on our hands, watching all of the wonderful things that the medical professionals are doing ... feeling helpless because we don’t have those kinds of skills," said Dalgaard, a retired heavy manufacturing worker. "This is something we could do to help.”

Dalgaard believes his wife, who got sick a couple of days before he did, contacted COVID-19 from a friend who had traveled to Seattle in the early weeks of the U.S. outbreak.

Gretchann, 75, who has asthma, developed a fever, headache and bad cough. Gary had fatigue, a fever and the "runniest nose in the world," he said.

"But we were both very fortunate; neither one of us had serious symptoms," he said. "It was a like a really bad cold."

Each plasma donor can help treat two or three patients, Hartman said. The plasma donors are screened for other infections, as regular blood donors are, and their blood types must match the plasma recipients.

“It’s nice to feel like we can play some small role," said Dalgaard, who has donated blood for the past 40 years ago.