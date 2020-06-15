First death from COVID-19 recorded in Green County

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone to maintain physical distancing and practice several key health behaviors," said RoAnn Warden, director of Green County Public Health. "COVID-19 is in our communities and being spread by individuals who don’t even know they have it. This virus is real, it is deadly, and we will need to continue physical distancing until there is a cure or vaccine."