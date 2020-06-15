First death from COVID-19 recorded in Green County

Health authorities on Sunday reported the first death from COVID-19 in Green County.
The victim was a 65-year-old woman who had chronic conditions, according to a statement from Green County Public Health.
"We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone to maintain physical distancing and practice several key health behaviors," said RoAnn Warden, director of Green County Public Health. "COVID-19 is in our communities and being spread by individuals who don’t even know they have it. This virus is real, it is deadly, and we will need to continue physical distancing until there is a cure or vaccine."
As of Saturday, a statewide total of 691 people had died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. About 3% of recorded cases in Wisconsin have been fatal, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal crash into house on Highway 33, Dodge County Sheriff's Office says
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.