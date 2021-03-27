First case of Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Wisconsin

The first case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 — a third strain that spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of the virus — has been discovered in Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services said.

DHS said the new variant of the virus was confirmed in the state on Thursday. The new variant has unique mutations that may affect the ability of antibodies, generated through previous COVID-19 infection, or COVID-19 vaccination to recognize and fight off the virus.

According to DHS, the newest variant, P.1, was first discovered in four travelers from Brazil who were tested at an airport near Tokyo in early January and may be able to infect people more easily than the original virus strain. The strain was confirmed in Wisconsin through ongoing surveillance and whole genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation.

The variant is believed to be responsible for a surge in hospitalizations in Brazil even though many people there had already developed COVID-19 and made antibodies against it. There are 79 reported cases in 19 other states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.