Fetal tissue research carries on at UW after Biden team reverses Trump limits

“We are not aware of any studies that were halted because of the previous policy,” Tyrrell said. “It may be the case that some researchers chose not to submit proposals because of the earlier policy or saw some of their projects delayed, but it otherwise did not change work that was already ongoing.”

Bhattacharyya studies how Down syndrome’s altered brain development leads to intellectual disability. She studies skin cells from people with Down syndrome that are reprogrammed to become brain cells at an early stage of development. She compares those cells with tissue from aborted fetuses affected by Down syndrome to make sure her model mimics the disorder, she said.

“We use human fetal tissue as a reference, or the gold standard, for what is really going on in Down syndrome brain development,” she said. “The differences in how the brain develops mostly occur prenatally, when the brain is forming.”

She gets the tissue from tissue banks, including NIH’s NeuroBioBank and the University of Washington, and said she follows federal requirements including consent and no payment for the tissue.