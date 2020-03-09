Federal rules impacting Epic Systems Corp., patient data released

Long-expected federal electronic medical records rules opposed by Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. were released Monday, and it was immediately unclear if changes made to the original proposals appeased Epic or upset supporters including Apple and Microsoft.

The rules, designed to make the sharing of patient health data easier, including on smartphone apps, were proposed in February 2019 by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, or ONC, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, both part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Together, these final rules mark the most extensive healthcare data sharing policies the federal government has implemented, requiring both public and private entities to share health information between patients and other parties while keeping that information private and secure," an HHS statement said.