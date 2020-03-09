Federal rules impacting Epic Systems Corp., patient data released

Long-expected federal electronic medical records rules opposed by Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. were released Monday, and it was immediately unclear if changes made to the original proposals appeased Epic or upset supporters including Apple and Microsoft.
The rules, designed to make the sharing of patient health data easier, including on smartphone apps, were proposed in February 2019 by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, or ONC, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, both part of the Department of Health and Human Services.
"Together, these final rules mark the most extensive healthcare data sharing policies the federal government has implemented, requiring both public and private entities to share health information between patients and other parties while keeping that information private and secure," an HHS statement said.
Epic released a brief statement Monday morning, saying in part: "We have been working closely with HHS and ONC to try to improve the rule, and we appreciate their willingness to hear our feedback. The rule is very important to health systems and their patients, so we will read it carefully to understand its impact before making judgments."
The company is paying special attention to certain aspects of the final rules, including the impact on hospitals and physicians, and implementation timelines, the Epic statement said.
Rick Pollack, CEO of the American Hospital Association, said in a statement Monday that the final ONC rule fails to protect patient information. "The rule lacks the necessary guardrails to protect consumers from actors such as third party apps that are not required to meet the same stringent privacy and security requirements as hospitals," he said. "This could lead to third party apps using personal health information in ways in which patients are unaware."
Epic said the proposed ONC rule could threaten patient privacy and intellectual property, and increase health care costs. CEO Judy Faulkner urged customers to support a letter in opposition. More than 60 health system CEOs, including those at UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Gundersen Health System, signed the letter sent in February to HHS Secretary Alex Azar.
Both Wisconsin senators, Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson, wrote to Azar in November expressing concerns. In a State Journal guest column in January, former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, also a former HHS secretary, said the proposals would “threaten the booming health care tech economy that helps all of Wisconsin.”
Apple and Microsoft joined more than 80 other major health information stakeholders — such as Humana, Walgreens and Cerner, an electronic medical records vendor that competes with Epic — in supporting the original proposals. The group also includes Wisconsin's Marshfield Clinic Health System.
Calling itself Creating Access to Real-time Information Now through Consumer-Directed Exchange, the group of supporters said it is trying to “advance the ability for consumers and their authorized caregivers to easily get, use, and share their digital health information when, where, and how they want to achieve their goals.”
The release of the federal rules has been anticipated since late last year. After several delays, observers expected the rules to be released Monday at the beginning of the annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems conference in Orlando, when President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak.
The event was cancelled last week because of the COVID-19 coronavirus global outbreak, but the rules were released Monday anyway.
Both federal rules aims to make electronic medical records more “interoperable,” or shared easily across various platforms.
“Delivering interoperability actually gives patients the ability to manage their healthcare the same way they manage their finances, travel and every other component of their lives," Dr. Don Rucker, national coordinator for health information technology, said Monday in the HHS statement.
“A core part of the rule is patients’ control of their electronic health information which will drive a growing patient-facing healthcare IT economy, and allow apps to provide patient-specific price and product transparency," Rucker said.
Epic, a privately owned company with $2.9 billion in annual revenue and nearly 10,000 employees, provides electronic medical records to more than a quarter of U.S. hospitals and more than half of large hospitals.
The company has said the rule as proposed by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, or ONC, would threaten patient privacy by requiring health systems to send patient data to any app requested by patients.
Many apps share or resell data, “and there is not regulation requiring patients approval of this downstream use,” Epic said on its website in January.
Epic also said the scope of the ONC rule was too broad, applying to thousands of data elements in medical records that shouldn’t be included.
In addition, the rule “removes trade secret protection that (electronic medical record) developers have used for decades to safeguard their intellectual property,” Epic said in a summary of its concerns in December.