Federal board rejects fetal tissue proposals, reigniting research debate

A new federal advisory board’s rejection of nearly all research proposals it reviewed involving fetal tissue has reignited the debate over such research, which opponents have tried several times to ban in Wisconsin.
The Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board, formed in February by the Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday recommended against funding 13 of 14 research proposals.
A UW-Madison proposal was among those submitted for review, but it's not clear if it's among those voted down or is the one supported because the government didn't disclose the identities of the proposals, university spokesman Eric Hamilton said Wednesday.
"Because it is impossible to predict how these cells may serve biomedical research in the future, blanket recommendations against federal funding for research solely because it incorporates fetal tissue will stymie the development of lifesaving treatments,” Hamilton said.
The Trump administration suspended federal funding for most fetal tissue research last year. It ordered scientists to stop using fetal tissue from elective abortions once grants expired or after using up material they still had.
New proposals and renewals must go before the new ethics board, which met in late July. In its report recommending against funding nearly all of the 14 proposals, the board generally said the proposals were weak or researchers had not justified using fetal tissue.
The names of the researchers and their institutions were not disclosed. The one proposal approved involves tissue already in storage. HHS secretary Alex Azar has the final say on funding of the proposals.
“The committee was designed to do what it did, which is to stop even the most valuable research that can’t be done any other way nearly as effectively, simply because it uses fetal tissue,” said Alta Charo, a bioethicist at UW-Madison, where numerous scientists have used fetal tissue in studies.
The International Society for Stem Cell Research said the evaluation of research “should be insulated from ideology and special interests. It is disheartening to see an ethics review perverted by an administration seeking to achieve a policy goal, a near ban on research with human fetal tissue.”
Heather Weininger, executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, said the group is pleased the advisory board is “closely looking” at proposals that include fetal tissue from induced abortions.
“The advisory board is doing exactly what we hoped, looking at the grants and expressing concerns about the use and how it is obtained,” Weininger said. “Our hope is that with this information researchers will move to using human fetal tissue that is obtained in ethical means.”
Wisconsin Right to Life joined Pro-Life Wisconsin, Wisconsin Family Action and the Wisconsin Catholic Conference in 2017 in supporting bills to ban research using aborted fetal tissue in Wisconsin and encourage donation for research of tissue from stillbirths and miscarriages.
Research groups — including UW-Madison, UW Health, Medical College of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and BioForward, which represents the state’s biotech industry — said the measures would prohibit lifesaving research already regulated under federal law.
A letter last month to the new ethics board, signed by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and many other research institutions, said fetal tissue "has unique and valuable properties that often cannot be replaced by other cell types. Cells from fetal tissue are more flexible and less specialized than cells from adult tissue and can be more readily grown in culture."
The tissue "also remains an essential resource for studying complex interactions between cells," the letter said.
In 2015, when similar bills were introduced in Wisconsin, UW-Madison said about 100 labs used kidney cells derived from an aborted fetus in the 1970s and another 15 labs directly or indirectly used other fetal tissue.
Both kinds of labs, which brought in $76 million a year to the university, were working on cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, diabetes, epilepsy and other potentially deadly conditions, the university said.
The latest attempt to ban aborted fetal tissue research in Wisconsin was in November, when a bill was introduced but not passed or given a hearing.
