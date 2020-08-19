Federal board rejects fetal tissue proposals, reigniting research debate

New proposals and renewals must go before the new ethics board, which met in late July. In its report recommending against funding nearly all of the 14 proposals, the board generally said the proposals were weak or researchers had not justified using fetal tissue.

The names of the researchers and their institutions were not disclosed. The one proposal approved involves tissue already in storage. HHS secretary Alex Azar has the final say on funding of the proposals.

“The committee was designed to do what it did, which is to stop even the most valuable research that can’t be done any other way nearly as effectively, simply because it uses fetal tissue,” said Alta Charo, a bioethicist at UW-Madison, where numerous scientists have used fetal tissue in studies.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research said the evaluation of research “should be insulated from ideology and special interests. It is disheartening to see an ethics review perverted by an administration seeking to achieve a policy goal, a near ban on research with human fetal tissue.”