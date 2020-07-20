False conspiracies swirl as Wisconsin contact tracers battle COVID-19 pandemic

___

A June 17 post on the Facebook page Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine urged Appletonians to oppose the City Council’s acceptance of up to $1.2 million in state reimbursement for its public health response to COVID-19.

The post warned that “bad stuff is about to happen at the council meeting tonight,” and “there are now cameras set up all over for surveillance.” It drew hundreds of reactions and comments online and fueled a barrage of questions to the council about contact tracing and isolation protocols from concerned residents — and from people who don’t live in Appleton.

Van Zeeland took to Facebook to address the suspicions of residents who accused the government of overreaching in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. In an interview, she said she watched skeptics perform “mental gymnastics” to make conspiracy theories “make sense to them.”

The council decided to address the rumors head-on, “so staff could refute them,” Van Zeeland said.

The 15-member council voted unanimously to approve the funding. But the episode frustrated Van Zeeland, who says local representatives are giving residents no reason to believe they are being watched, yet rampant misinformation has required them to prove that negative — a nearly impossible task.