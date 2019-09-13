030319-wsj-news-falls-deaths2 (copy)

Inez Hartel, who lives near Fort Atkinson, has fallen numerous times, breaking her pelvis and cracking her skull. At UW Health's Mobility and Falls Clinic, she is evaluated by Dr. Gerald Pankratz, a geriatrician.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Preventing falls is the topic of a September 24 event in Madison, "Only Leaves Should Fall," organized by Safe Communities Madison and Dane County.

The event, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is at Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive. Participants can learn about falls prevention programs; be screened or reviewed for vision, blood pressure, cognitive function, balance and other risk factors; and hear from Dr. Zorba Paster, keynote speaker. Lunch is provided. To register, call Safe Communities at (608) 441-3060.

Wisconsin has the highest rate of deadly falls among people 65 and older, which was the focus of a Wisconsin State Journal series in March, "Fatal falls: Wisconsin leads nation in deadly problem." 

