Preventing falls is the topic of a September 24 event in Madison, "Only Leaves Should Fall," organized by Safe Communities Madison and Dane County.
The event, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is at Door Creek Church, 6602 Dominion Drive. Participants can learn about falls prevention programs; be screened or reviewed for vision, blood pressure, cognitive function, balance and other risk factors; and hear from Dr. Zorba Paster, keynote speaker. Lunch is provided. To register, call Safe Communities at (608) 441-3060.
Wisconsin has the highest rate of deadly falls among people 65 and older, which was the focus of a Wisconsin State Journal series in March, "Fatal falls: Wisconsin leads nation in deadly problem."