The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is joining with Facebook to study the mental and social health ramifications of teens' use of digital technologies.
The study, to begin this fall, is part of a $1 million Facebook program to work with academics and other experts to explore the topic. Dr. Megan Moreno, professor and head of the Social Media and Adolescent Health Research Team, will lead the project at UW.
The study will look at digital technology use and the health and wellbeing of youth, the role of parents and understanding links between mood and social-media use behaviors.