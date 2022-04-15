Eye banks, including the one in Wisconsin, confront cornea solution shortage

Eye banks around the country, including the Lion’s Eye Bank of Wisconsin in Madison, are confronting a shortage of solution used to preserve corneas, which could delay some cornea transplants if the situation isn’t resolved soon.

The main supplier, Bausch and Lomb, halted production recently because of global supply chain problems but expects to ship more solution by late May, said Kevin Corcoran, CEO of the Eye Bank Association of America.

The association is working with the Food and Drug Administration to try to allow importation of other products if needed, Corcoran said. Eye banks could also mix their own solution as they did years ago, he said. Those solutions keep cornea cells alive for about three to five days, compared to two weeks with today’s commercial products, he said.

“We’re looking for a contingency plan if there is a need, if Bausch and Lomb’s production timeline slips,” Corcoran said.

Eye banks have enough solution in reserve to continue cornea recovery for transplants for now, he said. But if the shortage lingers, he said nonemergency cornea transplants might need to be delayed as they were during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when all types of nonemergency procedures were halted.

“The shortage is a serious issue for eye banks,” said Stacey Troha, CEO of the Lion’s Eye Bank of Wisconsin, the only eye bank in the state. But, “we are confident that we will get through this shortage.”

Bausch and Lomb, based in Rochester, New York, said in March its production was impeded by a lack of solution ingredients and vials, Corcoran said. Numedis, the other key supplier in the United States, said in a letter to customers this week it would no longer make its product because its contract manufacturer was shifting to more profitable markets.

“We are aware of the critical situation in eye banking right now, but this decision was forced upon us,” said the letter from Deb Skelnik, president of Numedis, based in Isanti, Minnesota.

Cornea transplants, or keratoplasties, replace all or part of a patient’s cornea with tissue from a donor to restore vision and sometimes to reduce pain.

Nearly 80,000 transplants were performed with corneas recovered at 56 U.S. eye banks last year, according to the Eye Bank Association of America. That’s 20% more than in 2020, when volume was down because of COVID-19, and 7% fewer than in 2019.

At the Lion’s Eye Bank of Wisconsin, 1,231 corneas were recovered last year, including 673 used for transplants in the state and 558 used in other states and countries, Troha said.

