Exact Sciences, Promega, UW Health and more partner with state to expand COVID-19 testing

Several businesses are partnering with the Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network to increase the state's capacity to test people for the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement from Gov. Tony Evers' office, Fitchburg-based Promega, Madison-based Exact Sciences and UW Health, and Marshfield-based Marshfield Health Clinic System will work with the laboratory network to share knowledge, resources and technology to boost the state's ability to test patients for the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

They join the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab, which were leading the charge to test in the state.

The Wisconsin Clinical Lab Network has been completing about 1,500 to 2,000 tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus per day, according to Evers' office, and expects to be able to double the capacity soon while continuing to expand.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Wisconsin is extremely fortunate to have these industry leaders in our own backyard,” Evers said. “They are exhibiting the right kind of leadership that all Wisconsinites deserve: stepping up with innovation, cutting down superficial barriers, and doing all they can to help keep Wisconsin communities healthy.”