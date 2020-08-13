Exact Sciences processing 50,000 COVID-19 tests a week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Exact Sciences, the Madison-based cancer screening company that developed a COVID-19 test this spring, has tested half a million people for the coronavirus, mostly in Wisconsin but some in every state, according to CEO Kevin Conroy.

The company can process up to 50,000 tests a week at two sites in Madison, where about 300 employees are working on the tests around the clock and on weekends, Conroy said Thursday.

The company, which has about 2,400 employees in Dane County, plans to keep expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity while the pandemic continues. But it is looking forward to eventually focusing more exclusively on cancer screening tests again, Conroy said.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” he said of COVID-19 testing at a webinar sponsored by Wisconsin Health News. But, “we want to be out of COVID-19 testing as soon as humanly possible” and see a return to normal life, he said.