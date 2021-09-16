ER visits for gun injuries rose 73% last year after COVID-19 began, Epic Systems study says

Emergency room visits for firearm injuries spiked in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic began, peaking in October at 73% higher than the monthly average in 2018-19, according to researchers using data from Verona-based Epic Systems Corp.
The researchers culled electronic medical records at hospitals around the country to study what other reports have said was an increase in gun violence last year.
Monthly ER visits for firearm incidents, which had been about 30 per 1 million patients until April 2020, shortly after the pandemic began, jumped to nearly 50 per 1 million patients in July and October, according to an Epic study released this week.
The rate dipped to about 35 per 1 million patients early this year before returning to nearly 50 per 1 million patients this spring. The report doesn't include data from this summer.
The increase in ER visits for firearm injuries last year came as other interactions with the health care system decreased, as COVID-19 led many hospitals and clinics to cancel elective procedures and many patients avoided routine care.
ER visits for firearm injuries last year went up for patients of all ages and races, but the rise among Blacks, Hispanics and other non-white populations was about double that for whites, the researchers found.
About 85% of new firearm incidents in January 2018 through June 2021 were among male patients.
The Epic report was released in the Epic Health Research Network, an online journal the company started in spring 2020 to rapidly share observational research gathered from its electronic medical records. The effort, discussed before COVID-19, was accelerated by the pandemic.
The data come from Cosmos, an anonymous database of more than 118 million patients from 136 organizations that use Epic medical records at some 705 hospitals and more than 12,000 clinics in all 50 states.