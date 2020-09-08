Epic Systems records help find COVID-19 answers company is sharing online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When experts worried some high blood pressure medications could harm people with COVID-19, researchers at Epic Systems Corp. mined data from 69,000 patients, which suggested the drugs were safe.

After the coronavirus shutdown in March caused many patients to avoid routine care, Verona-based Epic quantified the impact on cancer screening: Tests to detect breast, cervical and colon cancer dropped about 90%, which encouraged hospitals to boost screening again.

Those findings and many others have been published in the Epic Health Research Network, an online journal the company started this spring to rapidly share observational research gathered from its electronic medical records. The effort, discussed before COVID-19, was accelerated by the pandemic.

“Things are unfolding very quickly, and getting those learnings into the hands of the appropriate people is really important,” said Dr. Chris Mast, Epic’s vice president of clinical informatics.

Epic, which has more than 10,000 employees and had $3.2 billion in revenue last year, provides electronic medical records to nearly a third of U.S. hospitals, including many large ones. More than two-thirds of Americans have some type of Epic record.