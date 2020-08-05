Epic employees say coronavirus concerns met with retaliation, demotions

“We’ve done it all working from home, so the fact that they want to bring people back because of ‘culture,’ because it's their preference, strikes me as irresponsible from a community health perspective and morally (they are) not doing their part,” said one employee working in software development.

Several other employees echoed that, noting that Epic, while typically driven by data, has offered none in explaining the push to bring staff back to campus. The company has disclosed no negative feedback from customers nor any indicators that productivity is lacking, several said.

“It’s been a big black box,” said one employee who works in technical services. “It’s really caused folks to think they're not being open with us because the data doesn’t support their decision.”

“This whole thing is kind of emblematic of their view of their employees as resources rather than people,” another said.

One manager said balancing her personal convictions about the safety of returning to the workplace and listening to her employees’ concerns without validating them has been difficult.