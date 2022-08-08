Electrical transformer malfunction caused UW Hospital emergency room patient diversion

Power was fully restored to UW Hospital Saturday evening after a malfunction to one of the building’s electrical transformers caused the emergency department to divert patients for more than five hours while power to “critical” infrastructure and equipment ran on a backup generator.

“The cause of the power outage at University Hospital was related to one of the building’s electrical transformers. It was resolved within hours and the hospital is back on normal utility power,” UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said in a statement Sunday.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, an electrical transformer at the Madison hospital malfunctioned. The transformer shut off power in the hospital and hospital staff had to begin diverting patients from the emergency room.

Power to “critical” infrastructure and equipment was immediately restored through a backup generator system, UW Health said in a statement Saturday. The backup system meant the hospital was never without power, UW Health spokesperson Gian Galassi told the Wisconsin State Journal on Saturday.

Still, the hospital’s emergency department was placed on full patient diversion until around 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening, according to UW Health. The hospital said the diversion was put in place out of an “abundance of caution.”

Kumlien did not provide specifics Sunday regarding the cause of the electrical transformer malfunction.