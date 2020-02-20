Efforts ramp up to address black infant mortality in Dane County

An expanded birth coach program, a Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance and a screening tool to connect black pregnant women to community resources are being launched to address poor outcomes for black babies in Dane County, organizers said Thursday.

The effort, led by the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and the Dane County Health Council, aims to reduce high rates of low birth weight and infant mortality among black babies.

“We are confident that these initial investments and actions will set the stage for a long-term success that we seek in changing the complexion of black maternal and child health in Dane County,” Lisa Peyton-Caire, the foundation’s founder and president, said at a news conference at the foundation’s new offices on Madison’s West Side.

“We are committed to system changes that are centered in the voices of black women,” said Dr. Mark Huth, CEO of Group Health Cooperation of South Central Wisconsin, which is a council member along with other Madison-area health care providers, the Madison School District, United Way of Dane County and Public Health Madison and Dane County.

In 2016-18, the black infant mortality rate in the county was 12 deaths per 1,000 births, compared to 4.3 deaths per 1,000 births for white babies. The rate was 7.8 for Hispanics and 4.4 for Asians.