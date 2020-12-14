East High student's death last month confirmed as COVID-19

Kearney, in a follow-up video message to students and staff Nov. 30, said Isai’s death was “a tremendous loss for everyone in our community and our hearts go out to his family in this time of unimaginable grief, and we’re going to do everything we can to support them as an East High community.”

Kearney said Isai’s family asked him to remind students and staff that the boy was young and healthy “so that we would remember the danger that COVID poses to all of us and that we would do everything we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

Additional information revealed at the time made the cause of death uncertain, however.

Milton Morocho told MiWisconsin the family took him to his regular doctor at Dean Clinic, where he tested negative for COVID-19 and the medical staff said he likely had a stomach flu. His father said Isai didn’t have respiratory symptoms, typically present with coronavirus infection.

After the vomiting and diarrhea didn’t go away, the family took Isai to the doctor again, his father said. It’s not clear when. Providers checked his heart and lungs, which are often abnormal in COVID-19, and said they were fine, Milton Morocho said. He said they didn’t do another COVID-19 test.