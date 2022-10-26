Early RSV uptick in Wisconsin could be part of 'very serious respiratory season,' official says

More than 800 cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, were reported last week in Wisconsin, mostly in children — an unusually early spike causing some hospitals to nearly fill up, health officials said Wednesday.

Flu activity is also picking up, and many children in the state haven’t been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving them more vulnerable to a rare but serious complication that can affect multiple organs, a state official said.

“This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children, in Wisconsin,” said Tom Haupt, respiratory disease epidemiologist and influenza surveillance coordinator for the state Department of Health Services.

RSV outbreaks, seen around the country, have been reported at day care centers in Wisconsin, with some outbreaks under investigation at schools, Haupt said. Cases are likely to increase over the next few weeks, with more than 1,000 cases expected to be reported weekly, he said.

The RSV uptick is surprising because cases typically rise in December and peak in January or February, Haupt said. Masking and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic may have left people with less exposure to RSV and less immunity to it now, he said.

Parents whose children have fevers, serious coughs or cold symptoms and underlying illnesses like heart or lung disease should take them to see their medical providers, Haupt said. The children should stay home if possible and face masks should be considered in public, he said.

Flu activity is relatively low in Wisconsin, “but it is at a steady increase,” Haupt said. “We expect that it will reach the acceleration phase within the next few weeks.”

So far, 18.1% of state residents have been vaccinated against flu this year, lower than at this time last year, Haupt said.

He said children not vaccinated against COVID-19 are more susceptible to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, in which different parts of the body become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Among children with MIS-C who were eligible for vaccination, only 7% in the state have been immunized, compared to 8% nationally, Haupt said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Wisconsin has had more than 200 cases of MIS-C, including four or five in recent weeks, Haupt said.

Another rare but serious condition, acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, is also being seen in Wisconsin again. The nervous system illness causes muscles and reflexes in the arms or legs to become weak, often suddenly, and recovery can be long. AFM is thought to be caused by a type of virus called an enterovirus.

Nationwide, cases of AFM spiked in 2014, 2016 and 2018. After a lull in 2020, possibly because of COVID-19 precautions, cases are picking up again this year. Haupt said Wisconsin, which has seen up to 10 cases in previous years, has had two cases reported recently this year.