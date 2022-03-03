Drug company involving SSM Health, UnityPoint Health to make generic insulin

A generic drug company involving SSM Health and UnityPoint Health plans to make insulins at "significantly lower prices" than brand-name versions of the drug taken by many people with diabetes, the company said Thursday.

Civica, a Utah-based company formed in 2018, was co-founded by SSM Health, which owns St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and many other facilities and services in Wisconsin. St. Louis-based SSM Health is a "governing member" of Civica. Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which owns Meriter Hospital in Madison, is a "founding member."

Civica said it will produce three insulins — glargine, lispro and aspart — interchangeable with the available brand names Lantus, Humalog and Novolog, respectively. The company will co-develop and manufacture the drug products, complete the clinical trials and apply for federal approval.

The drugs will be available in vials and prefilled pens, Civica said. The recommended consumer price will be no more than $30 per vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges, considerably lower than prices charged to uninsured patients today.

“Diabetes is arguably America’s most expensive chronic condition, and it is heartbreaking that millions of people are rationing their care and putting their lives at risk because they can no longer afford insulin,” Dan Liljenquist, Civica board chair, said in a statement. “Through mission-driven partnerships, we are choosing to create a new market reality where no one is forced to ration essential diabetes medications.”

“Civica’s business model is rooted in civic responsibility and stewardship for all people,” said Carter Dredge, SSM Health’s lead futurist.

Civica provides about 60 generic sterile injectable medicines to more than 55 hospital systems that include more than 1,500 hospitals and a third of licensed hospital beds in the country. Among its earlier products are antibiotics and the blood thinner heparin.

The company is building a manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Virginia, that will be the future home of Civica Insulin. For the three insulin biosimilars, or generic biologic drugs, Civica has entered into a co-development and commercial agreement with GeneSys Biologics, based in Hyderabad, India.

