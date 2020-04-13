You are the owner of this article.
Drive-in Easter Sunday service in Stoughton church's parking lot an 'encouragement'
Andy Fuqua, lead pastor at LakeView Church in Stoughton, rings the bell in front of the church during an Easter Sunday drive-in service during which members of the congregation stayed in their cars.

 SHANZEH AHMAD, STATE JOURNAL

For members of Stoughton’s LakeView Church, coming together Sunday to celebrate Easter was somewhat akin to going to a drive-in.

Churchgoers never got out the cars that congregated in the parking lot. Instead, worshipers listened to the service over FM radio, honking their horns and blinking their lights to acknowledge various parts. Some had signs with Easter messages affixed to their cars.

The service was also streamed on Facebook Live for those unable to make it to the parking lot.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has halted most public and private gatherings, but Gov. Tony Evers permitted drive-up Easter services.

Some churchgoers honked their horns and flashed their lights to acknowledge parts of the Easter Sunday service, and some had signs with Easter messages taped to their cars. 

LakeView’s lead pastor, Andy Fuqua, said the volunteers who helped direct vehicles in the parking lot “stopped counting after 100 cars,” as the church’s parking lot filled and cars began to spill over into Sandhill Elementary School’s parking lot next door.

“I think it went better than I anticipated,” Fuqua said. “We had tremendous turnout, and people seemed really excited.”

Cars fill the LakeView Church's parking lot for an Easter Sunday drive-in service, spilling over into Sandhill Elementary School's parking lot next door.

The service wasn’t without a few technical difficulties, a norm in a time of extensive phone and video conferencing calls. Fuqua said the church had to change radio stations the morning of the service.

But for longtime LakeView parishioner Melanie Huchthausen, the parking-lot service was an “encouragement” on Easter Sunday, especially seeing other church members for the first time in weeks.

“I think it exceeded our expectations,” she said. “We’re used to sitting next to each other in the pews, but it was still great just to see everybody, even if it was in their cars.”

Fuqua said it might be beneficial to arrange another drive-in service in a month or so, as the ban on mass gatherings could last for months.

Wayne Hansen, chairman of the church board and member of the church since 2002, said it was nice to get out of the house after being cooped up for weeks with more to come. He attended the Easter Sunday service with his wife and their four children.

Despite the departure from a standard Easter service, Hansen said the drive-in experience was worthwhile because everyone still got to come together in a way and celebrate one of the biggest holy days on the Christian calendar. In Christianity, the day commemorates Jesus’ resurrection on the third day, after he was crucified by the Romans.

“We got a chance to worship and celebrate what Easter means to us, and it was definitely meaningful,” Hansen said.

Volunteers helping direct cars in the parking lot Sunday "stopped counting at 100 cars" as members of the congregation drove in for the Easter Sunday service.

Fuqua said he believes people felt “just as fulfilled” from the drive-in service as if they had been in a normal Sunday service, though he admitted congregational singing was one of the biggest gaps he and others said they felt.

“It’s a really important part of worship,” he said. “Normally when we have some 300 people singing in the church, it’s just really stirring.”

While Sunday’s service was anything but usual, it may have sparked another idea for Fuqua and the church community.

“It might be fun after we come out of the shutdown mode to do an annual drive-service, tailgate party in the parking lot with food and music,” he said.

