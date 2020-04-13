Drive-in Easter Sunday service in Stoughton church's parking lot an 'encouragement'

The service wasn’t without a few technical difficulties, a norm in a time of extensive phone and video conferencing calls. Fuqua said the church had to change radio stations the morning of the service.

But for longtime LakeView parishioner Melanie Huchthausen, the parking-lot service was an “encouragement” on Easter Sunday, especially seeing other church members for the first time in weeks.

“I think it exceeded our expectations,” she said. “We’re used to sitting next to each other in the pews, but it was still great just to see everybody, even if it was in their cars.”

Fuqua said it might be beneficial to arrange another drive-in service in a month or so, as the ban on mass gatherings could last for months.

Wayne Hansen, chairman of the church board and member of the church since 2002, said it was nice to get out of the house after being cooped up for weeks with more to come. He attended the Easter Sunday service with his wife and their four children.