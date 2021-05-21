Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

The available COVID-19 vaccines may offer less protection against some variants, such as those first identified in England and South Africa, than against the original pandemic coronavirus, according to the CDC. But studies of people’s sera, the liquid portion of blood, show the vaccines protect against the variants better than natural immunity, the agency says.

“Across studies, antibody neutralizing activity of sera from vaccinated people was still generally higher than that observed for convalescent sera from people who have recovered from COVID-19,” the CDC said in a science brief last month.

Among those previously infected, studies have also found a robust response to even just the first dose of the two-dose vaccines.

Those are all reasons for people who have had COVID-19 to roll up their sleeves once they’ve recovered from their main symptoms, Clevidence said. He was infected in late November, likely from his teenage daughter, and got the Pfizer vaccine in February.

“The vaccine-based immunity ... is more specific; it’s probably going to be more durable,” Clevidence said.