Do you really need 8 cups of water a day? UW study weighs in

Should you drink eight cups of water a day?
It depends on what food and other beverages you consume, along with factors such as your age, sex, size, physical activity and climate, a study involving UW-Madison researchers says.
The study analyzed 5,600 people in 26 counties, looking at their water turnover, or the amount they took in and lost each day. Subjects drank water labeled with hydrogen and oxygen isotopes, a method first used in people at UW-Madison in the 1980s, allowing scientists to track water replacement and calories burned.
People generally turned over one to six liters of water per day, the researchers reported recently in the journal Science. That’s about four to 25 cups.
The often-cited advice to drink eight cups of water a day stems from a 1945 recommendation from the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Research Council. It said adults should consume 64 ounces, or eight cups, of water a day. But that includes water in food and other beverages, not just from drinking plain water.
People are also reading…
Many fruits and vegetables and other foods contain water, and most people drink other beverages. “The science has never supported the old eight glasses thing as an appropriate guideline, if only because ... a lot of your water comes from the food you eat,” Dale Schoeller, a retired UW-Madison professor of nutritional sciences involved in the new study, said in a statement.
In the study, several factors affected people’s daily water turnover. Men typically turned over half a liter more than women, and doubling the energy used through physical activity increased water turnover by a liter, researchers found. Water needs peaked for men during their 20s and women from age 20 to 55.
People in hotter climates required more water, as did those in countries with lower scores on the United Nations’ Human Development index, which combines life expectancy, schooling and economic factors.
People in places with low HDI scores are more likely to engage in physical labor and less likely to be in climate-controlled buildings, Schoeller said. “That, plus being less likely to have access to a sip of clean water whenever they need it, makes their water turnover higher,” he said.
The findings could help officials better prepare for and respond to emergencies involving water shortages, said the researchers, who include Yosuke Yamada, a former UW-Madison postdoctoral researcher in Schoeller’s lab now at the National Institute of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition in Japan.
“Determining how much water humans consume is of increasing importance because of population growth and growing climate change,” Yamada said.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2022
COVID-19 continued to be an important story in 2022 (along with flu and RSV this fall). But I had more time this year to write about other topics, from abortion services and nurse labor relations to home care worker shortages and orthopedic surgeons starting an independent practice.
I also focused again on the opioid overdose epidemic, which resulted in a record 1,427 deaths in Wisconsin in 2021. Stories about a young woman who got a liver transplant as an infant from a little boy and passersby who rescued a father and son from a fiery interstate crash were both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
An article about mistakes recently found in the orangutan genome published years ago offered a glimpse into the scientific process and zoo management. As the nation debates whether gender treatments should be given to adolescents who identify as transgender, I told the stories of how two local families navigated the issue.
Thanks to families of eight young people who died from opioid overdoses for letting me tell their stories.
The way organ transplants can turn tragedy into triumph never ceases to amaze me.
If you were stuck in traffic by a crash, would you risk your life to pull people out of a burning vehicle?
Scientific errors resulted in a high-profile correction and raised questions about breeding in zoos.
Some say gender treatments should be restricted to adults, but puberty might be the most important time to intervene.