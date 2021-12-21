DNA sequencing can help babies with symptoms not explained by newborn screening

Most sequencing at the hospital yields results in two or three weeks, but the timing can be sped up to about five days for urgent cases, Basel said. In those situations, scientists using the sequencing equipment for research are asked to temporarily give it up.

“They basically have to put everything they’re doing on hold so we can run our sample,” he said. “We flood the plate with just our sample for a quick turnaround.”

Adapting to a rare disease

At the Gutzdorfs’ house in Watertown, Theo climbed a step to arrange pots and pans in his play kitchen on a recent afternoon before scuttling across the floor to pet Phil, the family’s Lab mix.

Theo started walking on his own a year ago, a few months after he turned 2. Earlier, he used a walker Josh Gutzdorf fashioned out of PVC pipe. Medical walkers, even pediatric ones, were too big.

Theo is a little person, or dwarf, one aspect of his Stuve-Wiedemann syndrome. With his leg bones not only short but curved, doctors plan to operate on his hip to help him walk better. After surgery, he will need to be in a partial body cast for six weeks. His parents scheduled the procedure for January, when it’s cold.