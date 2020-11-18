Direct-care workers, at risk during COVID-19, need raise, benefits, groups say

“When people doing the essential work of caring for others cannot afford to pay for food or utilities it is time to do something,” said Sarah Bass, of the Wisconsin Long Term Care Workforce Alliance.

The groups, along with InControl Wisconsin and the Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations, surveyed 300 direct-care workers from rural and urban parts of the state this fall. Among respondents, 76% said they have considered leaving the profession for a higher-paying job or one that provides benefits, but 60% are "likely" or “very likely” to remain if the job led to additional certifications like CNA.

The results show the workforce, estimated at 103,000 people, to be "on the brink of collapse" as many workers put themselves at risk for coronavirus infection by continuing to enter people's homes to provide services, the groups said in a statement. "They are truly on the frontlines of this pandemic as best practice is for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospitalization to self-quarantine at home," the groups said.

The workers help people get dressed, eat meals, bathe, take medications and participate in daily life. Direct support jobs include personal care, home health, supportive home care, respite, job coaching and day services.