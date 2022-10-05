DHS expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility for those who test positive for STD's

The state Department of Health Services has further expanded the criteria for who can get the monkeypox vaccine, adding to the list gay, bisexual or trans men, trans women, nonbinary or gender nonconforming people who have had sexual contact with men and recently tested positive for one or more sexually transmitted disease.

Sexual partners of people who have attended or had sex at a commercial sex venue or event, or a venue with known monkeypox exposure, have also been added to the list, expanding the eligibility criteria for straight or cis people.

As of Oct. 5, 2022, Wisconsin has identified 81 cases of monkeypox, according to the DHS, 15 of which are in Dane county. Cases continue to be on the decline according to the latest monkeypox surveillance report, with most cases coming from gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. Still, the DHS encourages anyone with new or unexplained rashes or sores to get in contact with a health care provider immediately.

Regardless of potential exposure, the DHS recommends anyone who fits the eligibility criteria to get the monkeypox vaccine. Those eligible for the vaccine should contact with the Public Health Madison and Dane County to receive the shots.