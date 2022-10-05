DHS expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility for those who test positive for STD's

The state Department of Health Services has further expanded the criteria for who can get the monkeypox vaccine, adding to the list gay, bisexual or trans men, trans women, nonbinary or gender nonconforming people who have had sexual contact with men and recently tested positive for one or more sexually transmitted disease.
Sexual partners of people who have attended or had sex at a commercial sex venue or event, or a venue with known monkeypox exposure, have also been added to the list, expanding the eligibility criteria for straight or cis people.
As of Oct. 5, 2022, Wisconsin has identified 81 cases of monkeypox, according to the DHS, 15 of which are in Dane county. Cases continue to be on the decline according to the latest monkeypox surveillance report, with most cases coming from gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. Still, the DHS encourages anyone with new or unexplained rashes or sores to get in contact with a health care provider immediately.
Regardless of potential exposure, the DHS recommends anyone who fits the eligibility criteria to get the monkeypox vaccine. Those eligible for the vaccine should contact with the Public Health Madison and Dane County to receive the shots.
GALLERY: Dells school clinic vaccinates students, gives booster to staff
Volunteer Jeremy Olson, a registered nurse at UW Health, puts an adhesive bandage on a Wisconsin Dells student’s arm after injecting it with Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 Nov. 17 at Spring Hill Elementary School.
Stephanie Londre, a pharmacist with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, prepares a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 17 during a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 at Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells Middle School student Preston Hale, 11, looks at his mother, Jen, as volunteer vaccinator Jeremy Olson, a registered nurse at UW Health, disinfects his arm prior to injecting him with the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 17 during a clinic at Spring Hill Elementary School in the Dells.
Children sit with their parents in the waiting area after receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 17 during a vaccination clinic for ages 5-11 at Spring Hill Elementary School.
Scott Walsh, buildings and grounds director for the Wisconsin Dells School District, receives his COVID-19 booster shot from volunteer Carolyn Bonanno, a registered nurse, Nov. 17 during a clinic at Spring Hill Elementary School in the Dells.
Stephanie Londre, a pharmacist with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, prepares a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 17 during a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 at Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells Middle School student Preston Hale, 11, cringes after getting his first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from volunteer Jeremy Olson, a registered nurse at UW Health, Nov. 17 during a clinic at Spring Hill Elementary School in the Dells.
Wisconsin Dells Middle School student Vivian Gavinski, 11, squeezes the hand of her mother, Jennifer Gavinski, as she gets her first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Nov. 17 at Spring Hill Elementary School in the Dells.
Volunteer Jeremy Olson, a registered nurse at UW Health, gives Wisconsin Dells Middle School student Preston Hale, 11, his first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 17 during a clinic at Spring Hill Elementary School in the Dells.
Stephanie Londre, a pharmacist with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, disinfects a vial of COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 17 during a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 at Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells.
Wisconsin Dells Middle School student Vivian Gavinski, 11, watches volunteer Jeremy Olson fill out paperwork before vaccinating her against COVID-19 during a clinic Nov. 17 at Spring Hill Elementary School.
Volunteer Jeremy Olson, a registered nurse at UW Health, vaccinates a Wisconsin Dells student against COVID-19 during a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 Nov. 17 at Spring Hill Elementary School.
