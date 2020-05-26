Despite lack of surge, Wisconsin hospitals plan for future waves of COVID-19 infections

The state also has an alternative-care facility in Milwaukee and plans for another in Dane County that Palm said could be opened quickly to care for non-COVID patients in the event of a surge.

DHS attributes recent surges in new cases to expanded testing, which may also explain why the number of hospitalizations has declined even as the infection rate has climbed.

In the early days of the pandemic, only those who were seriously ill or had likely exposure to someone with COVID could be tested. Free testing is now available across the state for anyone who wants it.

“We know early on that we were testing the most serious cases,” said Dr. Pat Remington, director of the preventive medicine residency program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “We were missing mildly symptomatic cases, asymptomatic cases.”

Remington, an epidemiologist and public health physician, said social distancing and other measures worked to keep the number of hospital patents down.

Who was infected may also have something to do with why Wisconsin’s hospitalization rate has been only about 35 per 100,000 people compared with the national rate of nearly 68 per 100,000.