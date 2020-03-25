Despite conflicting signals, volunteers stitch cloth masks to ease medical supply shortage

Better ways to help

Despite the outpouring of goodwill, some sewists suggested there are better ways to help.

“As you can imagine, we were eager and willing to do all we could to help,” said Lorraine Torrence, president of the Madison chapter of the American Sewing Guild.

But as they learned more about the efficacy of cloth masks and that the federal government had millions of N95 masks that hadn’t been distributed, Torrence said the board decided to encourage members to write President Donald Trump and their representatives in Congress to get better protective gear into the hands of people who need it.

Jane Schirmer, a member of the sewing guild and registered nurse, applauded the effort but cautioned the cloth masks will not protect wearers from coronavirus and could even put them at risk.

“It can remind the wearer not to touch their face,” Schirmer said. “The danger is the wearer is going to believe it’s going to protect them.”

Schirmer suggested those who want to help sew gloves or mittens instead.