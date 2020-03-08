Despite concerted effort, Wisconsin's obesity rate continues to rise

“It’s not surprising that we haven’t magically reversed the obesity trend with one initiative,” Lindberg said. “It’s going to take a lot of coordinated effort and a lot of initiatives to really try to stop the increase or to even reverse it.”

Making healthy choice easier

Some 32% of Wisconsin adults were obese in 2018, up from 27.7% in 2011, according to a national survey that relies on self-reported height and weight.

Two Wisconsin studies — which use directly measured height and weight, believed to be more accurate — found about 41% of adults were obese in 2014-2016. Similar national data for 2015-16 found 39.6% of American adults to be obese, which increased to 42.4% in 2017-18.

Obesity is defined as having a body mass index of 30 or more. For a person who is 5-foot-9, obesity is 203 pounds or more, with 125 pounds to 168 pounds considered a healthy weight.