Departed Oakwood Village CEO calls resident concerns 'disturbing'

The departed CEO of Oakwood Village said Thursday he left the organization “in a far better position of strength” than when he started and called “disruption” by residents who raised concerns about his financial decisions and credentials “disturbing.”

“Implying that Oakwood is not performing well, and that certain business strategies and policies are wrong and somehow, going to take Oakwood down, hurts Oakwood’s marketability (and) its ability to recruit staff,” Reginald Hislop III said in a statement.

Calvin Williams, board chairman of Oakwood Lutheran Senior Ministries, said this week that Hislop’s departure was effective Tuesday. Hislop said he announced his retirement Nov. 29 and his intent to retire in August.

In a four-page statement to the Wisconsin State Journal and other media, Hislop responded to financial criticisms made by a group of nine residents, aired this week as his departure was confirmed. In the statement and in follow-up emails to the State Journal, he declined to provide proof of graduate degrees he claimed to have.

In a 2020 Oakwood newsletter, Hislop said he had bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marquette University in Milwaukee and a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Hislop got a bachelor’s in business from Marquette in 1982, but “there is no record of him having earned a master’s degree from the university,” Marquette spokesman Kevin Conway said Thursday.

Hislop does not have a Ph.D. from Rotman, which doesn't give out Ph.D.'s, University of Toronto spokesman Philippe Devos said.

In an email to the State Journal, Hislop listed 11 boards he has served on. In the 2020 newsletter, he said he had served on "over two dozen boards." He said the "over 200 published articles and research papers" he claims on his blog are mostly in trade publications, not scholarly journals like those considered to be publications by many of the retired professors who reside at Oakwood.

Hislop declined to provide a copy of the retirement notice he said he submitted Nov. 29, referring a reporter to Oakwood. Oakwood spokesman Keith VanLanduyt declined to provide it.

The discord at Oakwood, Madison’s largest retirement care community, comes as the non-profit nears completion of a new nursing home to replace an older one and decides whether to remodel or tear down another building that has housed low-income residents.

Hislop, who became CEO in November 2019, started home health, personal care and hospice programs open to people outside of Oakwood. Some see that as a necessary and evolving business model, but the residents’ group said the services will require more subsidization by people in independent living.

The addition of the services “will not only enhance care options for residents,” Hislop wrote, but also “improve cash available for all operational needs from wage increases to capital investments to mitigating future rate increases in residents.”

Hislop said he restructured Oakwood debt to save money and sought tax credits to remodel “the Tower” for more affording housing. Even with increasing staffing costs and inflation, Oakwood will have positive cash flow this year, he said.

Stan Payne, chairman of the residents' group, said Thursday that Hislop "has saddled Oakwood with increased indebtedness," lost millions through mismanaged investments and cut back services for residents while increasing fees.

"These are staggeringly gigantic negatives and could not be allowed to continue without a serious effort at redress by new management," Payne said.

Robert Pricer, a member of the residents’ group, made up of independent living residents, said Hislop’s proposal for the Tower and the new services he started are a shift from a “religious-based service model to a money-generating business model.”

Hislop said the residents' group is “seeking total attention on their issues, ignoring the issues and concerns of the residents of Skilled Nursing, Memory Care or Assisted Living.”