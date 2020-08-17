Dentists alter procedures as oral care resumes during COVID-19

Some changes may become permanent, as gloves did after HIV emerged in the 1980s. “I don’t see face shields going away in dentistry,” Sifri said.

Many dental hygienists were worried about returning to work in the spring, when the supply of N95 masks, face shields and other protective equipment was often in question. Matt Crespin, a hygienist from Milwaukee who until June was president of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association, said some hygienists retired early or haven’t returned to work. But most are back on the job.

“The vast majority of dental hygienists do feel safe,” said Crespin, associate director of the Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin.

It helped that the CDC this month updated its COVID-19 guidance for dental clinics to more clearly recommend N95 masks during aerosol-generating procedures and to specify the kind of safety glasses providers should wear, Crespin said.

Protective equipment is more available now, but some items, such as gowns, can still be scarce. “They’re still a little bit difficult to find,” said Turner, of First Choice Dental.

How essential?