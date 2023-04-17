The Madison-based Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, which provides care consultation, support groups and other services for people with dementia and those who care for them, plans to close in June because of financial and staffing challenges.

Fundraising at the nonprofit Dementia Alliance became more difficult during and after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was hard to replace key staff who left last year, Jeff Hamm, executive director, said Monday.

“It was a double whammy between funding and staffing,” he said.

Hamm said some advocates argue Medicaid or health care organizations should fund dementia support services. “It seems like an odd thing to do this kind of critical work and depend on the kindness and generosity of folks privately to support it,” he said.

The Dementia Alliance, which works in 10 counties in southcentral Wisconsin, will close June 30, the nonprofit announced last week. By early May, it plans to decide which organizations will receive its assets to help continue some of its programs.

The organization started in 1985 before becoming the South Central Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2009, the entity left the association and was renamed the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance.

An Alzheimer’s Association policy started requiring chapters to turn over 40% of the money they raised locally, instead of 15%, Paul Rusk, then executive director, said at the time. The Dementia Alliance wanted to spend more money locally and support research at UW-Madison, Rusk said.

Wisconsin, which had an estimated 120,000 people with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia in 2020, is expected to see that number increase to 130,000 people by 2025, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Many Aging and Disability Resource Centers have dementia care specialists; Dane County’s office can be reached at (608) 240-7400. Dane County government also has a dementia crisis program.

