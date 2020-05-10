Decontamination system for N95 masks ready in Wisconsin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A decontamination system that can sanitize N95 respirator masks worn mainly by healthcare workers is ready for use in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced Saturday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Battelle system will be able to decontaminate up to 80,000 masks on a daily basis and clean respirators up to 20 times without degrading filtration performance. Evers said the addition will help ease the shortage of personal protection equipment and aid in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our front line workers are in need of these critical PPE supplies, and we are doing everything we can to supply them with the tools to effectively do their jobs while preventing further spread,” Evers said in a statement.

State health officials on Saturday reported 349 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number to 9,939. The state confirmed 14 more deaths, for a total of 398. Dane County reported 10 news cases for a total of 468, and no additions to its 22 deaths.

Meanwhile, a plan to release the names of long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases is being scrutinized by associations that represent nursing homes and residential facilities.