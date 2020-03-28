Deaths steady at 13 as confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 989 in Wisconsin

Nearly 150 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported Saturday in Wisconsin as the total number of confirmed cases in the state approaches 1,000.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 989 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease. COVID-19 deaths in the state remained at 13. The state reported 842 cases on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Dane County rose from 158 on Friday to 172 on Saturday, according to Public Health of Madison and Dane County.

Young adults have accounted for most of the confirmed cases, as 92 people between the ages of 20 and 44 have tested positive countywide. A total of 3,519 tests have been administered.

The county is still reporting one death from COVID-19, the highly transmissible respiratory disease that has upended life in the U.S. and much of the world.

UW-Madison on Friday told students who traveled over spring break to quarantine themselves for two weeks, whether or not they have symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus.