Deaths at 2,573 as Wisconsin tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases, breaking daily record again

Amid the rising calls for action — just days after the election — Republicans who have fought Evers over his past attempts to curb the spread of the virus seemed to be softening their tone.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, in his newsletter to constituents, on Thursday urged them to wear masks, avoid gatherings and follow other recommendations to fight the virus. Vos sued Evers to overturn his “safer at home” order in May, and he opposes the statewide mask mandate that’s been in effect since August, arguing that it’s unconstitutional. The Wisconsin Supreme Court was to hear arguments in that case on Monday.

“I agree with Governor Evers that our success in fighting the virus rests on individual responsibility,” Vos said in the newsletter. “Once again, I encourage everyone to adhere to CDC guidelines: wear a mask, socially distance, frequently wash your hands, follow local restrictions and stay home as much as possible,” he wrote, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another Republican, state Sen. Rob Cowles, also issued a plea this week for people to take the virus seriously, nine months into the pandemic.