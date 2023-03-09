After nearly three years, the free community COVID-19 testing clinic run by Public Health Madison and Dane County will close April 14, the health department said Thursday.

The clinic started at Alliant Energy Center on May 11, 2020, about two months after the pandemic took hold and caused great demand among people who wanted to be tested for the then-novel type of coronavirus.

Testing continued at Alliant until April 2022, when it moved to the health department's South Madison clinic, 2230 S. Park St., where it will continue until the testing ends next month.

Federal COVID-19 health emergencies will end May 11, President Joe Biden's administration announced in late January. That means the Wisconsin Department of Health Services community testing support program also will end.

At-home rapid tests will continue to be available until the end of May through the Say Yes COVID Tests program. Families can place one order per month, per household, and 10 tests are included in each order.

Tests can also be purchased in stores, pharmacies and online. Insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid, or BadgerCare, are required to reimburse up to eight tests per month, per member.

Testing also will be available through health care providers, said Colton Ritchie, COVID testing supervisor for the city-county health department. “We understand that testing is still vital for monitoring COVID and protecting public health,” Richie said in a statement.

The department has provided more than half a million COVID-19 tests at its free clinic, director Janel Heinrich said. The Wisconsin National Guard assisted, as did other county agencies and Madison Public Libraries.

“This tremendous effort was made possible thanks to the unwavering dedication of our staff and partners," Heinrich said.

Wisconsin has reported roughly an average of about 500 new cases of COVID-19 a day since mid-January, down from about 2,000 cases a day in May 2022 and more than 15,000 cases a day in mid-January 2022 at the height of the omicron variant peak. The recent figures come amid a general decline in testing for COVID-19 and the lifting of almost all precautions, such as mask mandates and social distancing guidelines.

As of last week, COVID-19 community levels were high in two counties — Barron and Rusk, in northwestern Wisconsin — and medium in 11 other counties, in the northern and southeastern parts of the state. Activity elsewhere, including in Dane County, was low.

There have been between one and nine average daily deaths from COVID-19 since March 2022, after average daily peaks of 57 deaths in December 2020 and 38 deaths in January 2022.

Statewide, 61.8% of residents have received their COVID-19 vaccine primary series and 20.1% have had an updated COVID-19 booster as recommended. In Dane County, the figures are 80.5% and 36.2%, highest in the state.