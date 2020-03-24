Dane County YMCA to provide 24/7 emergency child care for health care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

The YMCA of Dane County is launching a child care program for health care workers who are working around the clock during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit announced Monday.
The youth organization, which closed its locations to the public and canceled all other programs through at least April 5, said it is offering 24/7 emergency care for children of essential medical professionals and first responders.
Scott Shoemaker, senior director of marketing and communications, said employers, like major area hospitals, will direct their employees to the program.
The YMCA's state-licensed child care staff will operate the program at all three locations — Lussier Family East, Lussier Family West and Sun Prairie. Public health guidelines will limit each facility to a maximum of 50 children and 10 staff.
The program will be divided into two age groups, 2 to 5 years old and 6 to 13 years old.
All three locations have been cleaned and sanitized while closed. Measures to minimize traffic within the facilities and cross-contamination of each child's personal belongings will be put in place, and staff will sanitize surfaces and materials as they go.
The launch of the emergency child care will be based on demand for the service, Shoemaker said. The YMCA is focused on handling the logistics on its end to be ready to meet the demand as it comes.
The program will be subsidized in order to be available at a below-market cost, but options for complete funding and staff pay are still being discussed.
Mark Westover, president and CEO of Dane County's YMCA, said the organization started providing free emergency meals to children and adults in Madison and Sun Prairie last week but wanted to do more.
"As demands on medical staff and first responders increase, their resources will be limited," he said. "We can enable these critical service providers to work while also giving them peace of mind that their kids receive the best care possible."
