Dane County restricts bar, restaurants, gatherings after record number of COVID-19 cases

“We can’t speculate about the increase in cases, and it’s probably not due to just one thing, but in our contact tracing interviews it is evident that people are socializing more,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. “The orders put in place are one part of a strategy, and we also need everyone to do their part to help prevent the spread of disease.”

The agency is investigating multiple cases associated with businesses near UW-Madison's campus. For example, photos on social media last week showed a long line of unmasked students waiting to be let into a bar.

Half of the new cases come from patients in their 20s; 35 cases are connected with clusters — a number which may increase as contact tracers continue to interview patients; and 60% of the cases are from Madison.

“Given this steep upward trend in cases from the past several days, it is very unlikely we will meet the criteria outlined in the Forward Dane plan for moving to Phase 3 anytime soon,” Heinrich said.

Those metrics, outlined in the Forward Dane plan, will be updated on July 2.