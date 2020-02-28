Dane County resident with new coronavirus released from isolation

The Dane County resident sickened by the new coronavirus that has caused a global outbreak has recovered and been released from isolation, health officials said Friday.

The person has tested negative for the virus twice and is feeling well, meaning the individual "can leave isolation and resume normal activities," Karri Bartlett, community health supervisor for Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement.

On Feb. 5, local officials said the person returned to Dane County Regional Airport from Beijing on Jan. 30 and went directly to UW Hospital's emergency room, where the person was evaluated, tested and sent home to begin isolation.

The person was Wisconsin's first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and the 12th case in the United States. The country has now had 15 cases, not including 47 cases of Americans sickened elsewhere, primarily on a cruise ship in Japan.

Sixteen other people in Wisconsin have tested negative for COVID-19 and no results were pending as of Friday.

Local health officials tested the Dane County resident every other day and finally got two consecutive negative results, ending the need for isolation, Bartlett said.