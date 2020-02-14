Dane County resident with new coronavirus may stay in isolation for a while

It may be several days before the Dane County resident who tested positive for the new coronavirus from China is released from isolation, health officials said Friday.

The person has been in isolation at home since Jan. 30, when the individual was evaluated and tested at UW Hospital’s emergency room immediately after returning to Dane County Regional Airport following travel to Beijing.

The person is recovering and doing well, but isolation will continue until two consecutive tests for the new coronavirus are negative, said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The person is being tested every other day, and so far no result has been negative. However, local health officials must send samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for testing, so results are delayed, Mattes said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison’s Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene may soon be able to test for the new virus — which causes a respiratory illness now called COVID-19 — Allen Bateman, an assistant director at the lab, said Thursday.