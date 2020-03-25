Dane County reports its first COVID-19 coronavirus death

Dane County public health officials say the county has seen its first death from the COVID-19 coronavirus. The person, who was not identified, was in his or her late 70s, officials said.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions. That’s why it’s important that we all work together to prevent the spread of illness.”

To date, more than 70 people in Dane County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus. Statewide as of Tuesday, 457 people had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and with the Dane County death, six people have died as of Wednesday.

“We strongly encourage community members to stay home unless activities are essential. In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also our family, friends, neighbors and fellow community members,” Heinrich said.

