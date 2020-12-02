Dane County reports daily record of 21 COVID-19 deaths

Dane County surpassed 100 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, as officials reported a daily record of 21 deaths and said November was the deadliest month of the pandemic with at least 40 lives lost.
The county’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has dropped to just over half the level from mid-November. But the 21 deaths, which occurred over recent weeks, and an anticipated post-Thanksgiving uptick in cases are causing renewed concern as hospitals continue to be stressed.
“We are bracing ourselves for the likely reality of yet another surge from the holiday weekend,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. “We need to all take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t have another record month of deaths in December or January or any month in the future.”
The city-county health department reported the 21 deaths Wednesday after receiving death certificates indicating COVID-19 for the deaths in late October to late November, Heinrich said. The deaths were among people ages 54 to 102, many of them residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities, she said.
The county has now reported 101 COVID-19 deaths, of county residents. Even with the new total, the county's rate of 19.3 deaths from the coronavirus per 100,000 people is 68% lower than the state's rate of 60.6 deaths per 100,000. The county's rate of COVID-19 cases is about 23% lower than the state's.
The health department will release an update to its most recent COVID-19 public health order before the measure expires Dec. 16, said Heinrich, who didn’t provide details. The order prohibits indoor gatherings of any size and limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people, among other restrictions.
GOP legislation criticized
With a near-record 172 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county, including 41 in intensive care, officials urged residents to double down on efforts to stay home when possible, avoid gatherings, keep distance from others and wear masks.
“Too many small gatherings are continuing to spread the disease,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
“We are experiencing what is today the worst of the pandemic,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “The difficult truth is that it will get even worse before it gets better.”
Rhodes-Conway and Parisi criticized a package of COVID-109 legislation unveiled Tuesday by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, saying it would let state politicians, not local health officials, make many decisions regarding the coronavirus.
The proposal “undermines our ability to protect our residents,” Parisi said.
The leaders defended local COVID-19 restrictions after nearly half of respondents to a survey, released Tuesday by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce and other local business groups, rated local officials’ responses to the pandemic as below average or poor.
While the pandemic has been difficult on small businesses, that's mostly because of a drop in consumer confidence “more related to the virus more than public health orders," Rhodes-Conway said.
If restaurants, retailers and other businesses were allowed open up more now, activity might cause the virus to spread more or fear may still keep most customers away, Parisi said.
“The best thing we can do for local businesses is to get the virus under control,” he said.
Testing sites
Meanwhile, UW Health opened a new indoor drive-through testing facility on Madison's Far East Side. The site will provide COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients, pre-surgical patients and UW Health employees, which was previously performed at an outdoor site on Madison’s West Side.
UW-Madison continues to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community through a partnership between the University of Wisconsin System and the federal government. The rapid antigen testing is available to any member of the public by appointment in a process that takes about 20 minutes.
The university has administered about 10% of its 80,000 tests available in the three weeks since the site opened. UW-Madison aims to use as many tests as possible and keep the site open for much of December. The end date is flexible at this point, however, and tests may be shared with other areas of the state experiencing higher demand, university spokesperson Meredith McGlone said.
To sign up for a test, visit doineedacovid19test.com.
Heinrich said the county’s recent daily average of new cases is about 275, down from nearly 500 in mid-November. The lower levels are allowing for more contact tracing, which in October entered a “crisis model."
But cases “are still testing our public health system,” she said. “This does not mean we can relax."
State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.
