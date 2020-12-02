Dane County reports daily record of 21 COVID-19 deaths

Dane County surpassed 100 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, as officials reported a daily record of 21 deaths and said November was the deadliest month of the pandemic with at least 40 lives lost.

The county’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has dropped to just over half the level from mid-November. But the 21 deaths, which occurred over recent weeks, and an anticipated post-Thanksgiving uptick in cases are causing renewed concern as hospitals continue to be stressed.

“We are bracing ourselves for the likely reality of yet another surge from the holiday weekend,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. “We need to all take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t have another record month of deaths in December or January or any month in the future.”

The city-county health department reported the 21 deaths Wednesday after receiving death certificates indicating COVID-19 for the deaths in late October to late November, Heinrich said. The deaths were among people ages 54 to 102, many of them residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities, she said.