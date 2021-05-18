Dane County public health agency set to make announcement on mask mandate

With localities nationwide coming into line with new federal COVID-19 guidance that says most people can ditch their face masks in most places, local public health officials on Tuesday will make an announcement on whether Dane County residents will soon be able to enjoy seeing people smile again at stores, restaurants and other indoor public places.

It's been more than 10 months since Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered residents to cover their faces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Eight of Public Health's 16 COVID-19 emergency orders have been issued since that time to either loosen or tighten restrictions on businesses and gatherings, but the mask mandate has remained.

Then on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone who is fully vaccinated can shed their masks and forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities, regardless of gathering size, and states and municipalities responsible for setting and enforcing public health rules have been shedding the ones requiring people to wear masks.