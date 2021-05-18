Dane County public health agency set to make announcement on mask mandate

With localities nationwide coming into line with new federal COVID-19 guidance that says most people can ditch their face masks in most places, local public health officials on Tuesday will make an announcement on whether Dane County residents will soon be able to enjoy seeing people smile again at stores, restaurants and other indoor public places.
It's been more than 10 months since Public Health Madison and Dane County ordered residents to cover their faces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Eight of Public Health's 16 COVID-19 emergency orders have been issued since that time to either loosen or tighten restrictions on businesses and gatherings, but the mask mandate has remained.
Then on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone who is fully vaccinated can shed their masks and forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities, regardless of gathering size, and states and municipalities responsible for setting and enforcing public health rules have been shedding the ones requiring people to wear masks.
Dane County's current emergency order went into effect May 5 and is set to expire June 2. It generally raised capacity limits inside restaurants, taverns and businesses to 75%; raised the maximum capacity of indoor gatherings with food and drinks from 150 to 350; and bumped indoor gatherings without food and drink from 350 to 500.
The order before that had already removed capacity limits and a face mask requirement for outdoor gatherings, so long as people could maintain 6 feet of distance.
Dane County is among the leaders nationwide in vaccination rates, with 62.9% of people having received at least one dose of a the two-dose vaccines, and 53.5% of people fully vaccinated.
The CDC still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
Public Health is holding a news conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.
Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality
To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.
Curbside pickup and e-commerce are here to stay, but storekeepers can put away the disinfectant wipes.
Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.
Sponsored Content: As the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter, cutting-edge future in which people place an even stronger emphasis on their health and fitness.
"It's actually ... not so hard to change people's confidence so long as they are out and able to evidence other people doing the kinds of things that maybe people were doing before the pandemic."
As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.
The River Food Pantry wants to expand, United Way of Dane County is hoping for increased donations while Habitat for Humanity of Dane County wants to build more homes but is concerned about the rising costs of building materials.
Sponsored Content: Grieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided Cress Funeral and Cremation Service with a demanding new challenge; how to best serve families while protecting public health.
Experts say cities need to get creative by converting some ground-floor space to apartments, private offices or popup stores.
Some Madison-area restaurant owners that developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.
Federal aid and investment gains helped offset losses from halted procedures and a decline in routine care.
Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.
As one of the smallest brewpubs in the state, the pandemic almost shuttered the business. But the owner has a new knee, new beer and a new outdoor patio along East Washington Avenue.
"In other countries, being a butcher, sausage maker or master meat crafter has great prestige."
Sponsored Content: Up Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County elementary schools each year.
The Overture Center for the Arts shut off programming cold when the pandemic hit -- but now shows are being re-booked and Overture hopes to re-open its doors in September.
Kanopy Dance plans to bring long-distance guest artists into the studio via streaming to enhance in-person instruction.
Sponsored Content: Steps to consider to prepare your financial portfolio
"I love not having to wander around a store. For me drive up shopping really works."
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The commo…