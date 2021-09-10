Dane County officials extend mask mandate to October, carve out exemption for performers

The loosened rules were welcomed news for Forward Theater Company, which had a public preview Thursday of its show “Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles?” with the official opening Friday at the Overture Center.

“I am very happy that our county has decided to make a carve out for the performing arts because we have been very safe,” said Jennifer Uphoff Gray, artistic director for Forward Theater. “Over the past two weeks there has been a lot of careful advocacy because we want to make it very clear that we are not trying to overturn the order.”

Statewide figures

Dane County’s decision Thursday to lengthen the mask mandate — likely the only such countywide mandate in Wisconsin — came as the state reported 32 COVID-19 deaths, which is the largest daily total in nearly seven months.

The 32 newly reported deaths occurred over the past month, as is always the case with such reports from the state Department of Health Services. Thursday’s total may stem in part from a lag in reporting over the Labor Day holiday weekend. But the new seven-day average of daily deaths — which helps control for such reporting irregularities — is 11, also the highest since mid-February.

Just over a month ago, the daily average was one death.