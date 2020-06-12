Dane County moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 order Monday, further expanding businesses

As of Friday, Dane County has had 925 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths. Its rate is 175.5 cases per 100,000 people, less than half the statewide rate of 385 per 100,000. Some 3% of cases in the county and the state have resulted in deaths.

“With these trends, we’re reminded that while the phase has changed, the virus still hasn’t. The virus is still as infectious and dangerous as it has always been,” Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “We want to stress risk reduction: doing things to minimize your risk while we work back towards normalcy. Remember that the actions you take affect others.”

There is no end date for Phase 2. It will last a minimum of two weeks but could be much longer, the health department said.

In order to move to Phase 3, which would allow capacity at many businesses to expand to 75%, the county needs two full weeks of data, June 15-28, and a few days afterward to compile the data. More than half of metrics must be green, and no metrics in Dane County and the surrounding area can be red.

Based on today’s metrics, the county would not meet the criteria to move to Phase 3.

The health department advised several preventive measures: