Dane County moves back to high COVID-19 level

After spending some time at the "medium" level for COVID-19 cases, Dane County is back at a high level.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said the county has been at a high level steadily since April, though the level has "ping-ponged" between medium and high several times.

The high level is due in part because of a higher rate of hospital admissions. On Thursday, Dane County was at 10.9 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, and a 7-day total of 10 or greater is considered high. The county also had a rate of new cases as of Thursday of 247.9 per 100,000 residents.

The health department advised people to stay up to date on vaccines and to wear a properly fitted mask.