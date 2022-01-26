Dane County mask mandate extended to March

Dane County's mask mandate has been extended once more as public health officials cited persistent high levels of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization, Public Health Madison and Dane County said.

The mandate will expire on March 1, which requires people over the age of two to wear a mask in most enclosed spaces open to the public, Public Health said Wednesday. Public Health did not hint at whether the order would end at that point as they had before the omicron variant pushed COVID-19 metrics to record levels in recent months.

The order was set to expire on Jan. 31.

"We are certainly still seeing incredibly high rates of illness and hospitalization, however, it does appear that we have reached a plateau in this surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant," said in the statement Janel Henrich, Public Health's director.

This is story will be updated.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.