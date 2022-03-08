Dane County issues drug overdose activity alert

Dane County health officials on Tuesday issued a drug overdose activity alert, saying ambulance and hospital data show more than double the number of drug-involved overdoses than normal.

The alert, from Public Health Madison and Dane County, doesn't provide data on the number of overdoses, timeframe covered or drugs involved, unlike some alerts issued in previous years. Julia Olsen, a Public Health supervisor, said in an email that the county had six or seven overdoses on each of three days in the past week, up from the normal range of four or fewer overdoses daily.

To curb overdoses, officials said people should call 911 if they suspect someone is overdosing, avoid using street drugs alone, carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan and get safer supplies through a Public Health Syringe Services Program.

“The faster we can get this information to people who use drugs and their families, the better chance we have at saving lives," Olsen said in a statement.

“We don’t always know exactly what is driving up a spike in overdoses, it could be that the make-up of drugs in our community changed, or that Fentanyl or other substances are being mixed in,” said Olsen.

